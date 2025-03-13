Freddie Gibbs, it would seem, wants smoke: Yesterday (March 12), he shared a new song called “The Big 2,” which sees him directing his ire towards a handful of his fellow rappers.

The first perceived slight is with the song title itself, as “The Big 2” could be seen as dismissing J. Cole after he backed out of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

As HotNewHipHop notes, Gibbs seems to go after Benny The Butcher, with whom he’s had beef for some time now, when he raps, “I seen my ex ho with the opps, I never get into drama / They both got crackhead mommas, they got some sh*t in common.” The publication also highlights the line, “My naked ass got more promo than your album / Man, this really ain’t no challenge,” supposedly a reference to how a leaked nude photo of Gibbs from earlier this year got more attention than Jpegmafia’s 2024 album I Lay Down My Life For You.

This comes after Gibbs dissed Cole over his recent song “Clouds,” writing on social media, “N****z be rapping about how they kill rappers and kill they careers and blah blah blah but he backing outta rap beefs [laughing emoji][thinking emoji][yawning emoji].”

Listen to “The Big 2” above.