The Butcher comin’ … Benny The Butcher, that is. The Buffalo rapper has been gearing up to release his first solo major-label album Everybody Can’t Go for the last few months, and this Friday (January 26), it officially arrives. The album is Benny’s fourth solo full-length album and just the latest in a list of dozens of projects including mixtapes, EPs, collaborations, and albums with his former group, Griselda.
Everybody Can’t Go is intended to be his most accessible project since 2020’s Burden Of Proof, which was produced entirely by Hit-Boy and featured Big Sean, Conway the Machine, Dom Kennedy, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Wayne, Queen Naija, Rick Ross and Westside Gunn. Burden Of Proof debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 chart and with the new album once again featuring heavy input from Hit-Boy and high-profile collabs with the likes of Lil Wayne, it’s clear that Benny is aiming to have as much or greater impact for his first-ever album distributed by Def Jam.
Here’s everything we know about Everybody Can’t Go.
Release Date
Everybody Can’t Go is due on January 26, 2024, through 5 to 50 and Def Jam Recordings.
Tracklist
The tracklist for Everybody Can’t Go has not been released yet.
Singles
Benny kicked off the promotion for Everybody Can’t Go in November 2023 with “Big Dog” featuring Lil Wayne. Since then, he’s released two more singles: “One Foot In” with Stove God Cooks and “Bron.”
Features
While the features have not yet been announced, Lil Wayne and Stove God Cooks were confirmed thanks to the previously released singles, while production is being contributed by both Hit-Boy and The Alchemist.
Artwork
Tour
Although Benny has not yet announced a tour for Everybody Can’t Go, he will presumably perform tracks from it on his Thank God I Made It tour, running from April 20 – May 25. You can see the dates below.
4/20 – Baltimore, MD
4/21 – Norfolk, VA
4/23 – Richmond, VA
4/29 – Worcester, MA
4/30 – Hartford, CT
5/10 – Dublin, Ireland
5/12 – Cologne, Germany
5/14 – Hamburg, Germany
5/16 – Berlin, Germany
5/17 – Prague, Czech Republic
5/20 – Athens, Greece
5/21 – Tel Aviv, Israel
5/23 – Warsaw, Poland
5/25 – Eindhoven, Netherlands