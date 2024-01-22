The Butcher comin’ … Benny The Butcher, that is. The Buffalo rapper has been gearing up to release his first solo major-label album Everybody Can’t Go for the last few months, and this Friday (January 26), it officially arrives. The album is Benny’s fourth solo full-length album and just the latest in a list of dozens of projects including mixtapes, EPs, collaborations, and albums with his former group, Griselda.

Everybody Can’t Go is intended to be his most accessible project since 2020’s Burden Of Proof, which was produced entirely by Hit-Boy and featured Big Sean, Conway the Machine, Dom Kennedy, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Wayne, Queen Naija, Rick Ross and Westside Gunn. Burden Of Proof debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 chart and with the new album once again featuring heavy input from Hit-Boy and high-profile collabs with the likes of Lil Wayne, it’s clear that Benny is aiming to have as much or greater impact for his first-ever album distributed by Def Jam.

Here’s everything we know about Everybody Can’t Go.