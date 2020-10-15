There’s not much to Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s “Babies & Fools” video, just the Alchemist produced beat, Freddie Gibbs and guest rapper Conway The Machine hanging out at the strip club, and some grainy footage of twerking dancers that looks like it was shot on an old camcorder. To be fair, like the stripped-down style of Freddie and Alchemist’s Alfredo album that the single lives on, it’s more than enough to get the point across.

Way back in May of this year — seems like 100 years ago, doesn’t it? — Freddie and Alchemist teased the first single from their upcoming joint album, “1985” featuring Rick Ross. The release caused quite the stir in underground rap fan circles, as did the Rick Ross-featuring “Scottie Beam” video after the project’s initial release. Freddie then tapped Conway’s Griselda Records compatriot Benny The Butcher for a Miami boat cruise in their “Frank Lucas” video, proving that the 10-song set had a lot of legs, despite its simplicity. Sometimes, all you need is a rapper, a producer, and a handful of guests with “Something To Rap About” to have one of the more prolific projects in any given situation.

Watch Freddie Gibbs, The Alchemist, and Conway The Machine’s “Babies & Fools” video above.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.