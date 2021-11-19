It’s been a year and a half since Freddie Gibbs delivered a project to the world with Alfredo alongside producer The Alchemist. While that isn’t a lot of time to wait for a new body of work from an artist, Gibbs is more than ready to unload a collection of raps on his fans. In the past year, Gibbs dropped “Big Boss Rabbit” and “Gang Signs” with Schoolboy Q, in addition to teaming up with the likes Nas, Bobby Sessions, Kenny Mason, and more. Now, Gibbs has aligned himself with Jadakiss, who’s also having quite the year, for their new single “Black Illuminati.”

Madlib, Alchemist, Boi 1da, Pharrell, Jake One, DJ Paul, Justice League, Working On Dying, Seven Thomas, Tay Keith, Kaytranada, Bizness Boi… I got the best album of the year. #SSS 🐰🛸 — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) November 10, 2021

Damn I did forget @kennybeats I apologize sincerely sir 🤞🏿 https://t.co/CWWBNKyu8e — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) November 10, 2021

The video for their new collab portrays them as an impenetrable duo as Freddie and Jada calmly flex their lyrical muscle with menacing raps. The track is presumably the latest single from Gibbs’ upcoming album SSS. While a release date or guest features for it has yet to be revealed, he has shared its roster of producers, and boy is it a good one. Pharrell, Madlib, Working On Dying, The Alchemist, Sevn Thomas, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, Jake One, DJ Paul, Justice League, Tay Keith, Kaytranada, Bizness Boi, Kenny Beats, and Mike Will Made-It are all set to supply records for SSS according to Gibbs.

As for Jadakiss: He recently joined Benny The Butcher and Busta Rhymes for Snoop Dogg’s “Murder Music.” Jada also received the key to his hometown of Yonkers along with the other members in The LOX — Sheek Louch and Styles P.

You can press play on “Black Illuminati” in the video above.