After delivering a collection of singles this earlier year, Freddie Gibbs made a string of strong guest verses, including appearances on Nas’ “Life Is Like A Dice Game,” Bobby Sessions’ “Gold Relox,” and Kenny Mason’s “Much Money.” Now, Freddie has dropped a remix of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy intro “Champagne Poetry.”

The new remix offers another sharp display of lyricism, which is something we’ve come to expect from the rapper. At one point on the song, Freddie seems to offer a response to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Baby Keem’s “Family Ties.”

“I was Big Rabbit before the birth of my son,” Freddie raps. “The earth ain’t big enough for the both of us, you gotta get done / they say they smoking Top 5s, but they ain’t smoke through the one.”

The remix brings us closer to the arrival of Freddie’s upcoming album SSS. During an interview with Nicolas-Tyrell Scott for MixMag, he listed Pharrell, Madlib, Working On Dying, The Alchemist, Sevn Thomas, Hit-Boy, and Mike Will Made-It as the possible production lineup for the upcoming album.

You can listen to Freddie’s remix in the video above.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.