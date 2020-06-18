Hot on the heels of Alfredo, his widely-praised joint album with The Alchemist, Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs has announced the impending arrival of his next solo project along with a new label partner: Warner Records.

In a press release, Gibbs expressed excitement in working with the new label, which is also home to rising hip-hop stars like Chika, IDK, and Saweetie. “I’m really looking forward to partnering with Warner and working with Aaron [Bay-Schuck, CEO of Warner],” said Gibbs. “He’s a young, progressive label head I can openly share ideas with. It was love and respect from the first meeting and always felt right. We’re working together to take everything to another level for my day one fans as well as the people just now discovering me.”

Freddie also teased that the follow-up to Alfredo is on the way, with more details forthcoming. His manager, Ben “Lambo” Lambert, explained the benefits of signing with a major like Warner after years of independently releasing critically-hailed, fan-favorite albums like Freddie, Bandana, and Alfredo, “Teaming up with [Warner] puts us in a strong position to build upon the work we’ve been putting in independently over the past decade or so. We’re excited for the next chapter in our journey.”

