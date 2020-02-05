French Montana And Juicy J’s ’50s & 100s’ Video Proves The Nightlife Is For All Ages

A month into the new year and French Montana has had anything but a smooth ride to start. From a back and forth with 50 Cent that reignited their old beef to the poor charting of his December album, Montana, which also sparked rumors and conspiracy theories about him possibly buying his streams, Montana is hoping to turn the corner in February.

Putting some positive content out to the world seems to be the goal with a new video for “50s and 100s” off the 2019 album. While Juicy J also appears on the track, both he and Montana don’t actually appear in the video. Rather, the visual is led by a couple of old-timers who are quite the fearless duo.

Taking over the city “somewhere in Los Angeles,” the two old ladies cruise down the city streets rapping along to the upbeat track that plays in the background. The night officially begins as the two make their way into their local strip club with “50s and 100s” ready to be thrown to the sky. Moving back and forth between the strip club floor and a back room for a game of cards, the two ladies seem to have the night of their lives.

You can watch the video for “50s & 100s” above. Montana is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.