Future Goes Lo-Fi For His Candid ‘High Off Life’ Cover

In January of this year, Future got the ball rolling on his new album when he and Drake dressed up as nine-to-fivers in the video for their collaboration “Life Is Good.” While fans got excited thinking that meant the duo would link up for a follow-up to their joint mixtape, What A Time To Be Alive, they weren’t exactly disappointed to learn that it was actually the first single from Future’s upcoming eighth studio album. Yesterday, Future revealed the title and release date of the album, High Off Life, and today, he’s shared the thematically appropriate cover art.

While the artwork for Future’s previous albums has involved high-concept approaches like hiding his face in clouds of smoke or dressing him up as a bandaged beast, this time around he takes a more stripped-down direction, with a simple black-and-white candid photo. Future’s arms are outstretched and blurred, suggesting he’s in the middle of some emphatic gestures, enjoying the moment. In other words, he’s high off life — rather than the usual array of pharmaceuticals he famously gave up. We’ll see if that results in a more personal, energetic album this Friday.

Check out the cover for Future’s forthcoming album, High Off Life, above.

High Off Life is due 5/15 on Epic Records.