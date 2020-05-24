A couple weeks ago, Future announced that his eighth album, High Off Life, would be available within mere days, giving fans a surprse new soundtrack to vibe out to in the midst of a quarantine. It seems to have resonated well with his fans, as it earned the rapper his sixth consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard album charts.

In its first week, High Off Life posted a total of 153,000 equivalent album units, off which 16,000 were album sales and the remainder mostly from streaming equivalent album units. The first week total was also his highest unit number in his career.

Coming in at No. 2 was Polo G, who posted a first-week total of 99,000 units with his album The Goat, which proved the highest charter of his career. Behind him was Lil Baby, who maintains his top five presence with My Turn, which sold 65,000 units. As for the remainder of the top five, Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes falls down a spot to No. 4 while DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby jumps a position to come in at No. 5.

Elsewhere on the top ten, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake hit No. 6, The Weeknd’s After Hours came ina t No. 7, and Nav’s Good Intentions, which topped the charts last week, was No. 10.

[via Billboard]

