Getty Image
Music

Fans Are Upset After Future And Lil Uzi Vert Didn’t Drop Their Rumored Mixtape Today

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

There have been rumors swirling this week and Future and Lil Uzi Vert (who turns 26 years old today) would be dropping a collaborative project today. On Wednesday, DJ Akademiks declared that the two were releasing a mixtape. A rumored tracklist also surfaced, which included features from Drake and Travis Scott.

However, midnight came and went without a new project from the two. Fans were upset, despite the fact that Akademiks issued an update on the situation yesterday afternoon, tweeting, “The Uzi x Future music tonight may end up being a single and not an tape… I’m told they had a tape together and it was originally suppose to drop today.. I know something with Uzi n future suppose to drop tn. Most likely a song which a lot of ppl have heard.”

Rumors that the two are up to something have actually been around for weeks now; towards the start of the month, the pair was seen filming something together. Whatever the case may be, the fact remains that the pair haven’t released anything new today (so far as of press time), and that has left people angry.

Fans have taken to Twitter with reaction memes and backhanded birthday wishes for Uzi, so check out some of the reactions below.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now
by:
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×