Future And Lil Uzi Vert Release Two Joint Singles, ‘Over Your Head’ And ‘Patek’

For as long as they’ve resided at the top of the trap world, it’s surprising that Future and Lil Uzi Vert have worked together on just a few occasions. Their first collaboration arrived with 2016’s “Too Much Sauce,” the standout single from Future and DJ Esco’s Porject E.T. tape. The single was widely celebrated by fans and became one of the anthems of that summer. A month later, Lil Uzi Vert would return the favor and all on Future for their “Seven Million” track which appeared on Lil Uzi’s The Perfect Luv Tape project. Since then, their collaborations have come far and few, but tonight the hip-hop stars deliver a new batch of songs to fans.

The two songs, “Over Your Head” and “Patek” arrive a week removed from the announcement of a joint project. In the trailer for their upcoming video, Future and Lil Uzi sit together and contemplate their next move before the video cuts out and reveals the newly-released video would be directed by Hype Williams. After seeing Future and Lil Uzi shooting a music video together, many fans were divided as to what would be arriving. Some believed it was a new collaboration, while others believed it was a visual for “All Bad” off Future’s High Off Life album, however, it was soon revealed that Lil Uzi Vert was simply making a cameo for Future’s “Posted With Demons” video.

The project also aims to continue the momentum Future and Lil Uzi Vert have carried throughout the year. Working together for “Wassup” as well as “All Bad,” both artists have landed No. 1 projects with Future’s High Off Life and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atakedeluxe version.

Listen to the video for “Patek” and “Over Your Head” above.Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.