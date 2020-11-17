Getty Image
Future And Lil Uzi Vert Release A ‘Pluto X Baby Pluto’ Deluxe Version Less Than A Week After The Original

It likely comes as no surprise that Future and Lil Uzi Vert were planning to release a deluxe version of their joint album Pluto X Baby Pluto all along. What may be a little astonishing is how little fans had to wait for it after the release of the original. While Uzi Vert waited all of a week between releasing both editions of his long-awaited Eternal Atake album earlier this year, Pluto X Baby Pluto didn’t even get to live that long before receiving a six-song upgrade. The new songs include “Tic Tac,” “My Legacy,” “Heart in Pieces,” “Because of You,” Bust a Move,” and “Baby Sasuke” but do not add any additional features.

Meanwhile, Uzi recently insisted that he was done with the rap game after he drops two more albums — although the phrasing was ambiguous enough that he could be referring to any number of outcomes. The unpredictable Philly rapper jostled fans’ expectations around a bunch in 2019, promising to release his album at various points only to push it back further and further, finally releasing it — and its deluxe version — without warning this spring. It probably wouldn’t be too shocking if he did so again. After all, it wouldn’t be the first fake retirement in hip-hop — not even this year.

As for Future, he’s been High Off Life for the past several months, dropping off occasional guest features and music videos to keep his buzz alive.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

