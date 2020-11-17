It likely comes as no surprise that Future and Lil Uzi Vert were planning to release a deluxe version of their joint album Pluto X Baby Pluto all along. What may be a little astonishing is how little fans had to wait for it after the release of the original. While Uzi Vert waited all of a week between releasing both editions of his long-awaited Eternal Atake album earlier this year, Pluto X Baby Pluto didn’t even get to live that long before receiving a six-song upgrade. The new songs include “Tic Tac,” “My Legacy,” “Heart in Pieces,” “Because of You,” Bust a Move,” and “Baby Sasuke” but do not add any additional features.

Meanwhile, Uzi recently insisted that he was done with the rap game after he drops two more albums — although the phrasing was ambiguous enough that he could be referring to any number of outcomes. The unpredictable Philly rapper jostled fans’ expectations around a bunch in 2019, promising to release his album at various points only to push it back further and further, finally releasing it — and its deluxe version — without warning this spring. It probably wouldn’t be too shocking if he did so again. After all, it wouldn’t be the first fake retirement in hip-hop — not even this year.

As for Future, he’s been High Off Life for the past several months, dropping off occasional guest features and music videos to keep his buzz alive.