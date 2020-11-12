Future and Lil Uzi Vert are about to release… something. The “Too Much Sauce” duo have been teasing a collaboration between them for the past several months, putting out bread crumbs such as their double release of singles “Over Your Head” and “Patek.” Their fans believe they’re working on a joint mixtape but their moods were dampened when the project didn’t materialize on its rumored release date.

Now, however, it appears as if those fans’ thirst for this release may be quenched in some fashion this Friday. Both Uzi and Future shared an intriguing trailer for what appears to be a Hype Williams-directed music video. Whether that video will be for one of their previously released singles or accompany a full project remains to be seen. Both artists love to build hype while remaining as mysterious as possible — see Uzi’s out-of-the-blue drop for the deluxe version of Eternal Atake or Future’s Drake-featuring “Life Is Good” video from way back in the pre-COVID times.

The two rappers had already released the video for “Wassup” in May, so it’s likely they do have more songs recorded. We’ll have to wait a few hours to find out what they’re serving up next.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.