Fans have been long awaiting a new project from Future and Lil Uzi Vert since earlier this year when the two rappers were spotted shooting a music video together. The visual ended up being for the Atlanta rapper’s “Posted With Demons” video off his High Off Life album. Soon after the duo released a pair of singles, “Over Your Head” and “Patek,” that at least fulfilled some part of their fan’s wishes. However, Future and Lil Uzi would come through for their fans with their Pluto X Baby Pluto joint album. The project boasts 16 songs and was released alongside a video for their track, “That’s It.”

The visual presents Lil Uzi and Future with a few select women as they all play a laid-back game of soccer. For the most part, it’s mainly the ladies kicking it on the soccer field while the two rappers spit their raps in front of the camera and occasionally join in on the game. In other instances of the video, Lil Uzi and Future head to a forest-like area where they stand side by side and boastfully fire off their bars.

Pluto X Baby Pluto is both rappers’ second project of the year behind Future’s High Off Life and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake

You can listen to “That’s It” in the videos above.

Pluto X Baby Pluto is out now via Atlantic and Epic. Get it here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.