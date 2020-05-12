Future’s New Album ‘High Off Life’ Is Coming Out This Week

Future has been teasing the release of his new album all year and with everyone tucked away indoors avoiding social gatherings, it seems he’s decided now is as good a time as any to finally put the thing out. It’s called High Off Life, a clever reference to his recent admission that he cut back on his drug use, and it’s due this Friday, May 15. According to the press release announcing its release, it’ll be executive produced by DJ Esco, with features from DaBaby, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and more — in other words, the usual suspects.

Future kicked off the High Off Life buzz in January, when he and Drake released the tongue-in-cheek video for “Life Is Good,” sparking speculation that the duo was working on another collaborative mixtape a la What A Time To Be Alive. A remix of the song put paid to that idea while also adding DaBaby and Lil Baby verses to the mix and getting fans excited for a new Future album, just about a year removed from The Wizrd, his last full-length studio album. He followed up by dropping his three fan favorite mixtapes, Beast Mode, Monster, and 56 Nights to DSPs, then announced that the title of his new album would be Life Is Good, like the single spawned from it.

Apparently, he’s had a bit of a change of heart, but so long as the music lives up to his usual standards, I’m sure most fans will be satisfied, no matter what the project is called. It seems we’ll have the chance to find out soon enough.

High Off Life is due Friday, May 15 via Epic Records.