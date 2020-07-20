Back in May, Future released his album High Off Life. The 21-track effort saw guest verses from musicians like Drake, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more. But the record also featured strong solo tracks, like the chilled-out effort “Posted With Demons,” which the rapper just shared a mythic video to.

After riding around in a Miami neighborhood for his “Ridin Strikers” video, Future takes on an apocalyptic world for “Posted With Demons.” Directed by DAPS, Future’s visual opens with the rapper standing atop a bloodied police car accompanied by a patent leather-wearing zombie. Eventually, Future trades in the blood-spattered car for more occult locations, including a ring of fire and voodoo-ready room.

Ahead of Future’s “Posted With Demons” video, the rapper’s High Off Life earned him his sixth-consecutive No. 1 album. The rapper chose to have an abbreviated roll-out for the record, announcing High Off Life just three days before its release. To promote the record, Future and his team gathered over 100 website domains to have fans embark on an online scavenger hunt for a “leaked track” from the album. The unreleased track jumped between 150 different websites and only remained static for 30 seconds at a time before skipping to a new URL, making fans work hard to uncover the full song.

Watch Future’s “Posted With Demons” video above.

High Off Life is out now via Epic. Get it here.

