Last week, just six months following the Astroworld tragedy at Travis Scott’s Houston festival that left ten people dead and over 5,000 injury claims, Scott announced his first headlining concert return to the stage. His first solo show is taking place on August 6th at London’s O2 Arena, which has a capacity of 20,000 people. This performance comes before his already announced November headlining set at Primavera Sound in São Paulo, Brazil and would have come before Scott’s Day N Vegas festival headlining performance had it not been recently cancelled.

Tickets for the London show sold out within two hours of going on sale, and Scott wasted no time in adding a second show. Scott posted on his Instagram feed this past weekend to announce the second show, which will be happening the next night on August 7th at 02 Arena. The image shows both dates, but with a “Sold Out” tag in front of the first concert and his comment reads, “Ahhhhhhhhh…quicker than a flash,” with British flag emojis interspersed between the text. “Extra date added due to demand,” reads the caption above the newly added concert.

As Complex reports, a spokesperson for Scott issued a statement referencing Scott’s performance at this past weekends Coney Art Walls, saying, “Travis’s packed weekend performances and [the] fact that his O2 show in London sold out within two hours are just the latest signs that fan demand is sky-high for the return of one of the world’s favorite artists.”

To Scott’s credit, he stopped the Coney Island show to ensure that fans that were climbing a lighting truss made their way down before the show continued. When he takes the stage for two nights in London this coming August, things will surely have a different tone than in the past.