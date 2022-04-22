Future and Travis Scott are currently putting the finishing touches on their upcoming albums. Future has already revealed that his ninth album, the follow-up to his 2020 effort High Off Life, will arrive on April 29 with features from Drake, Kanye West, Gunna, and more. He’s yet to reveal the title for the project, but it’s almost guaranteed that it will drop before the month ends. As for Travis, he’s working on his upcoming fourth album, tentatively titled Utopia, and thanks to some billboards that appeared in California, it appears that the project will arrive sooner than later.

With that being said, Future and Travis both took a moment from their respective projects to assist producer Southside on his latest single, “Hold That Heat.” The track is a gloomy effort that features lengthy verses from Future and Travis while the former handles the song’s hook. “Hold That Heat” also arrives with an eerie music video that captures Travis rapping beside an alligator while Future resorts to a red room to fire off his bars.

The trio’s song arrives after Travis performed and DJ’d at a Coachella afterparty despite being dropped from its initial lineup. As for Future, he’s a few days removed from gifting his old high school with a fully upgraded weight room.

You can listen to “Hold That Heat” in the video above.