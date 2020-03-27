Future Turns The Tables On His Enemies In The Opulent ‘Tycoon’ Video

Future turns the tables on some unwary enemies in the opulent video for his latest single, “Tycoon.” The video, directed by Eif Rivera, tracks Future as he flexes and flosses luxury cars and private jets alongside a beautiful female companion. However, scenes stitched in throughout the video reveal that Future’s got some opps gearing up to come for his riches. However, despite being heavily armed and decked-out in tactical gear, the wannabe room raiders find themselves on the receiving end of the Future’s wrath when he gets the jump on them during their escape.

“Tycoon” is astonishingly Future’s first solo video of 2020, although considering how dominant his post-“Life Is Good” run has been, it’d almost be hard to believe. After dropping the tongue-in-cheek video for the Drake collaboration, he linked up with his Canadian partner-in-rhyme again on “Desires.” He also tag-teamed collaborations with 2 Chainz (“Dead Man Walking“) and his Freebandz artist Doe Boy on DB’s new album with DJ Esco, all while rumors that he’d appear on Big Sean’s Detroit 2 album circulated as well. And just in case it seemed that the Atlanta trap pioneer wasn’t working hard enough, he also popped up on Jhene Aiko’s remake of “H.O.E.” with Miguel and remixed his and Drake’s “Life Is Good” with breakout stars DaBaby and Lil Baby. It’s pretty much a safe bet that when we’re all finally let outdoors, that Future will have a plethora of new material stocked up to soundtrack our post-quarantine world.

Watch the “Tycoon” video above.