G-Eazy Is Reportedly In The Running To Play Elvis In A New Biopic

Getty Image

G-Eazy is reportedly enthusiastically trying to secure a spot in what would be his debut role as an actor. According to a report by TMZ, the “Him & I” rapper is trying to land a lead role in Elvis Presley‘s upcoming biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. The rapper would have to out-compete Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, and Miles Teller, who are also being considered for the lead role.

G-Eazy has already been styling himself to fit the part on social media. Eazy posted a photo of himself dressed as a greaser with a quote from Elvis’ hit song “Don’t Be Cruel.” “Don’t be cruel, to a heart that’s true,” he wrote.

TMZ reports G-Eazy has been in conversations with executives from Warner Bros. He’s even been in meetings with the director, which means the chance he could play the iconic pop star is fairly high. G-Eazy and Luhrmann spent some time together in NYC last month, where the rapper made his pitch.

Luhrmann hasn’t revealed who he’s leaning towards to play the role, but so far Elgort, Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Styles and Austin Butler have tested for it. Tom Hanks has already been confirmed to play Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. If G-Eazy gets cast, this could mean a big pivot in the rapper’s career.