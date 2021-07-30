Since rising to fame with his 2014 debut album These Things Happen, G-Eazy has yet to go a full calendar year without sharing a project of some sort with his fans. The Bay Area act tallied four albums and five EPs in the seven years that followed and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. With the sequel project to that 2014 effort, These Things Happen Too, on the way, G-Eazy calls on EST Gee on his ornery new single, “At Will.”

The muscular effort finds the two rappers stepping up to whatever tries to stand in their way. G-Eazy leads the way with an opening verse that aims to separate himself from the competition. “They get to reachin’, that sh*t is pathеtic,” he raps. “They couldn’t walk in my shoes if I let ’em.” He then lends the mic to EST Gee, who delivers a similar verse while reflecting on his past actions. “I beat the streets, I ain’t goin’ to jail,” he says before adding, “It was killed or be killed, am I goin’ to hell?” The single also comes with a flashy visual that puts the two rappers beside a white Lamborghini and a whole lot of money to throw into the sky.