G-Eazy Is Under Investigation After A Hotel Bar Fight In New York

TMZ reports that Bay Area rapper G-Eazy is being investigated by the NYPD after apparently getting into a fight outside The New York City Standard Hotel’s club Boom Boom Room Friday night. The altercation reportedly happened around 1 am when witnesses told police that G-Eazy’s entourage got into a physical disagreement with another group outside the club. G-Eazy allegedly punched one of the other men while a member of his group hit another in the head with a glass bottle, sending him to the hospital for treatment. No one has been arrested as yet.

If the fight sounds out of character for the pretty laid-back seeming G-Eazy, it’s likely because he’s better known for making upbeat party rap with Jack Harlow and promoting his wellness brand, FlowerShop, about which he gave an interview to Uproxx’s own Dane Rivera. However, Complex noted in its report about the brawl that G-Eazy was arrested in 2018 for assault and cocaine possession while on tour in Sweden. He later commented on the incident when ASAP Rocky was also arrested in Stockholm on similar charges a year later but was held for nearly a month, pointing out a prime example of “white privilege” and the double standard in treatment between people, even in other countries.