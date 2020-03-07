Two weeks ago, G Herbo released his fourth album, PTSD, and it turned out to be one of the stronger efforts from the rapper’s career thus far. Featuring appearances from Chance The Rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, BJ The Chicago Kid, Lil Uzi Vert and more, the album also allowed grieving fans to hear the late Juice WRLD once again, thanks to the album’s title track. To ensure we’ll be thinking about his latest work at least a bit longer, Herbo has returned with a new video for “Feelings.”

Reminiscent of Wale’s Wow… That’s Crazy album trailer, the video for “Feelings” finds Herbo stepping into a therapy session in the comfort of his own home. The video begins with him walking up to a seat and sitting down across from the therapist while the track begins to play in the background. As he raps, the therapist takes notes on a piece of paper, intrigued by everything Herbo has to say. Aside from their conversation, the video also depicts Herbo alone, both in his house and outside standing by his Lamborghini.

PTSD is out now via Machine Entertainment Group and Epic Records. Get it here.

