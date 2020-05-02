G Herbo Takes A Trip Back To His Childhood In The Video For ‘Intro’

Since its arrival in late February, G Herbo has been on a promo run for his fourth album, PTSD — and rightfully so, as the album shows his artistic growth while giving him his first stint in the Billboard Top 10. Following its release, Herbo shared a video for “Feelings,” which found him in a therapy session in the comforts of his own home. He would later give a performance of “PTSD” and “Intuition.” Now he’s returned with a video for the album’s intro track.

While the track samples Jay-Z’s introduction on Roc-A-Fella’s album The Dynasty, the video finds Herbo reminiscing about his childhood and the hardships and struggles of his youth. He recreates scenes from when when he was young, showing his introduction to drug-dealing as a child, as well as him continuing to do it as he got older. It also recreates the moment when Herbo witnessed his first murder as a child. Eventually we get to the present day, with the rapper enduring the brisk Chicago cold.

The video comes not long after Herbo’s recent collaboration with Lil Durk, “Chiraq Demons.”

You can watch the video for “Intro” above.

PTSD is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.