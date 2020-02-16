G Herbo Used The American Flag To Honor Those He’s Lost On His ‘PTSD’ Cover Art

In just a couple of weeks, G Herbo will return with his fourth studio album, PTSD. An album that has been in progress for much of the last year, Herbo eased the wait for fans with his December’s Session EP. Before the EP arrived, Herbo revealed that his upcoming album would “shed light on the things that me and my brothers experience every day.” He also called it “the realest album I’ve ever dropped,” but fans didn’t know exactly what that meant until Herbo revealed the cover art for PTSD.

In the cover art, Herbo is seen holding a digitally-altered version of the American flag. The 50 stars of the flag have apparently been replaced with the 50 faces of Herbo’s friends who have died. Late rapper Juice WRLD can be found among them after close examination of the faces.

The flag is also riddled with bulletholes and wide tears while the red stripes on the flag ooze with blood in certain areas.

Despite PTSD‘s flex-filled lead single, “In The B*tch,” the album’s cover art suggests that Herbo has little plans of sugarcoating topics on his upcoming effort. PTSD is out on Epic Records and Cinematic Music Group on February 28.