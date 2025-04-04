Gelo Lays Down Some ‘Law N Order’ On His Latest Throwback Single

Gelo is swerving, bending corners, and well, ROLLING in 2025. Following the viral success of his breakthrough track “Tweaker,” he performed the song during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. He proved that he wasn’t a one-hit wonder thanks to his GloRilla collaboration “Can You Please,” but fans were truly intrigued by a new song that he debuted during his debut performance at Rolling Loud California. Now, that song, “Law N Order,” is officially out, and it looks like Gelo is on the move yet again.

Like his prior releases, “Law N Order” evokes a very specific time in rap history — think the heyday of 106 & Park, complete with throwback jerseys, baggy jeans, and matching fitted caps.

After “Tweaker” blew up in NBA locker rooms and arenas, even his staunchest supporters were floored to learn he had been signed to a deal with Def Jam, although some skepticism regarding the deal’s numbers was warranted. ESPN star reporter Shams Charania explained, “LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label.” It looks like the label is getting its money’s worth with more potential hits like “Law N Order” — and from the looks of things, Gelo’s stock is only going up.

