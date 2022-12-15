GloRilla stirred up the internet when she posted a personal assistant job listing to her Facebook on Wednesday (December 14). The Grammy-nominated CMG signee probably expected loads of eager applicants, and surely there were plenty, but she also had to field criticism over the weekly $550 rate.

The role’s responsibilities include managing Glo’s calendar and scheduling meetings (personal and professional), handling travel logistics, running “various errands during the week and some weekends, attending GloRilla’s business and personal events, and attending weekly meetings.” GloRilla noted in the comments that she prefers “somebody with no kids” and thinks this is “literally da most easiest job in da world.” The on-fire Memphis rapper then posted two videos from her couch.

“Let me tell you motherf*ckers something, talkin’ about $550 too low. B*tch, it really needs to be $500! Nah, I’m just playin’,” GloRilla said. “But for real, first of all, your flights get paid for. Your flights and your travel. If you want a higher pay, then pay for your own flights and your own travel and see how much them $500-ass flight tickets be. B*tch, you think I’m finna pay $1,200 a week and pay — I take flights every day. You think I’m finna pay $500 for you a flight every day, plus pay? No. It don’t work like that.”

GloRilla responds to backlash after she posted a personal assistant job for $550 weekly! 👀 pic.twitter.com/fBmZYoIBbG — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 15, 2022

“Half the sh*t on that list, you don’t gotta do for real,” the “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker continued. “If it comes down to it, you might have to do it, but it’s literally the easiest sh*t in the world. You really don’t gotta do sh*t but be with me every day and go pick up my clothes for me, and all my outfits I gotta wear, you gotta have all my sh*t with you.”

The second video featured GloRilla continuing to outline what the job actually demands.

“You’re really my errand-runner,” she said. “If I need you to go to the store, go to the store. Pick up with I need. Because I can’t go in the store, b*tch, you know. Run all my errands for me, and I really don’t have much of them to run. I be hungry all the time. You really gotta know all my sizes and sh*t. […] What I eat, what I drink and sh*t, so you can have my little sh*t ready. … Remind me of sh*t I gotta do. It’s not that hard. Super simple. Literally.”

Comedian Lil Duval agreed with GloRilla, tweeting that people shouldn’t be expecting a “CEO salary for an entry level position.”

Folks really saying $550 a week to be glorilla assistant ain’t enough. Y’all poasses want ceo salary for an entry level position 😂😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) December 15, 2022

Whoever gets the job will likely accompany GloRilla on her first-ever headlining tour to start 2023. Announced in November, her 16-date Anyways, Life’s Great Tour in support of her major-label debut EP of the same name will kick off on January 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina and finish in her hometown Memphis on a to-be-determined date. See all dates and ticket information here.