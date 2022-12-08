GloRilla Does Some ‘Out Loud Thinking’ In Her Assertive ‘A COLORS Show’ Debut

GloRilla has had one hell of a year and even now, with the holidays right around the corner, she’s still racking up accomplishments. Her latest is an assertive debut on the popular YouTube channel A COLORS Show. Pulling up to a crimson set in a striking black-and-white athleisure combo (including a platinum wig) the Memphis rapper performs “Out Loud Thinking,” the introspective closing track from her major-label debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…

The performance caps a year in which she went from a buzzing underground rapper and part-time food service employee to a breakout sensation following the viral popularity of her hit anthem, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” After the track earned her a record deal with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and a remix with Latto and City Girls, it seemed the hits just kept coming for Glo.

She soon found herself collaborating with Cardi B on the rambunctious “Tomorrow 2,” hyping up her hometown Grizzlies’ upcoming NBA season, winning Breakthrough Artist at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, getting a shout-out from rap hero Nas, and receiving a Grammy nomination. Most recently, she performed alongside Cardi at the American Music Awards, spit some bars for Funk Flex, and remixed a hometown classic alongside Latto and Memphis legend Gangsta Boo.

That’s not a bad rookie season at all — and 2023 is just weeks away, giving her a fresh start to build on all that momentum. Watch GloRilla’s COLORS performance above.