Megan Thee Stallion And GloRilla Take It Back To School In Their Turnt-Up ‘Wanna Be’ Video

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” video find the two rappers crashing a raucous frat party where they show off their dance moves and prove that they are two of a kind. While Glo asserts her dominance over men, Meg lashes out at fake friends and again flaunts her anime geek bonafides with a reference to the ultraviolent Attack On Titan.

“Wanna Be” appears on GloRilla’s new mixtape, EhhThang EhhThang, which also features appearances from Boston Richey, Finesse 2x, Kevo Muney, and Moneybagg Yo. The Memphis rapper’s latest arrives on wave of posivite press generated by her down-to-earth interviews and relatable, unpolished charm. Glo was also recently tapped to accompany Megan on her upcoming Hot Girl Summer Tour, strengthening the two rappers’ chemistry and their reputations as girls’ girls.

Meanwhile, Megan is on the comeback trail after severing her previous record deal with 1501 Certified. She’s hard at work on her first independent album and out to prove that she can really rap, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t finding time to have a little fun, as well.

Watch GloRilla’s “Wanna Be” video with Megan Thee Stallion above.

