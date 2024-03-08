Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Megan Thee Stallion’s Slithering Sake Shot With An Actual Snake Has Folks Online Crawling In Their Skin

Megan Thee Stallion’s time in Japan for the 2024 Anime Awards has been a sight to witness. From her over-the-top costume changes and fun choreography collaboration, the “P*ssy Don’t Lie” rapper has been living it up. Yesterday (March 7), Megan dialed things up a notch with an interesting culinary experience.

While dining out, Megan recorded herself trying a shot of Habushu (or Habu Sake). Although Megan enjoys a great cognac every now and again, this liqueur was no ordinary adult beverage. In fact, the slithering wine shot was poured directly from a bottle with an actual dead snake in it.

The video captioned: “LOL should I show y’all all of the food/drinks I’ve been trying out in Japan ? 😂 I just had to taste this dang snake drink 😂,” had fans crawling in their skin.

As Megan tried the shot, she couldn’t help but feel conflicted. “I didn’t even know snakes had a taste,” she joked. “But that, that tastes like a snake.”

In the comment section, followers were in awe of the specialty beverage.

“Not you out there trying snake wine. They got you going all types of side quests and challenges,” wrote one user.

Megan Thee Stallion Tiktok Snake Shot comment 03072024
“Megan, how did you have the courage to drink this,” asked another.

Megan Thee Stallion Tiktok Snake Shot comment 03072024
“I’d be scared of the snake decomposing, and I’m drinking it—dead, nasty snake. Not for me either, girl,” wrote another.

Megan Thee Stallion Tiktok Snake Shot comment 03072024
“The way I didn’t even realize this was Megan. I was too busy looking at the snake,” penned another.

Megan Thee Stallion Tiktok Snake Shot comment 03072024
“I always looked at those bottles like crazy when I used to live in Okinawa LMAO. I’m curious about how it tastes now,” chimed in another.

Megan Thee Stallion Tiktok Snake Shot comment 03072024
“You really took ‘Hiss‘ promo seriously,” joked another, referring to her recent song.

Megan Thee Stallion Tiktok Snake Shot comment 03072024
When Megan Thee Stallion returned to music with her single “Cobra,” she said she was scaling away from her past. But the public had no clue that meant her dietary norms of hot chips and even spicier sandwiches.

