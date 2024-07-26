Once upon a time, fitness videos came with titles like “Buns Of Steel,” and the goal was to have a small, tight gluteus maximus. Fortunately, society has since learned better. GloRilla’s video for Ehhthang Ehhthang standout “All Dere” with Moneybagg Yo illustrates just how far we’ve come, showing nothing but love for jiggly butts and cellulite as the two Memphis rappers take on the role of freaky fitness trainers for a workout class aimed at getting “shawty thick as hell.” Stay until the outtakes at the end, in which Glo hilariously admits that exercise bikes make her legs hurt.

Ehhthang Ehhthang made its way onto Uproxx Editorial Director Elliott Wilson’s list of his favorite albums of 2024, and the rapper herself has continued to be a standout this year, performing alongside Megan Thee Stallion at the BET Awards after twerking along with the Hot Girl Coach on her Hot Girl Summer tour. Glo and Meg both reunited with Cardi B on the remix of their hit song “Wanna Be,” followed up her smash hit “Yeah Glo!” with “TGIF” and is, in general, having the time of her life in 2024.

