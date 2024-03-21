GloRilla Announced Her Second Mixtape, ‘EhhThang EhhThang,’ Is Just A Few Weeks From Release

What a week for GloRilla. The Memphis rapper was already flying high on the viral success of her latest single “Yeah, Glo!” but she was also recently added to Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour. What better time to announce a new full-length project?

That’s exactly what she did, telling fans on social media she’s dropping her second mixtape, EhhThang EhhThang, to capitalize on the wave of goodwill pushing her forward.

The tape will be Glo’s first solo project since her 2022 EP, Anyways, Life’s Great and first full-length solo since 2019’s Most Likely Up Next.

EhhThang EhhThang is due on April 5 and is the latest in a string of releases from women rappers that has been debunking Joe Budden’s doomsaying over the “girl rap wave.” Just this past Friday, Flo Milli and Tierra Whack both released new albums, while artists like Latto, Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, and Cardi B have been dropping new singles that have fans on social media buzzing. His argument may have revolved more around the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but with GloRilla climbing said chart and an opportunity for several women to impact next week’s albums chart, it doesn’t seem like women’s dominance over hip-hop is going away anytime soon.

