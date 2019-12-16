GoldLink And Ari PenSmith Stick Up A Barbershop In The Bizarre ‘Joke Ting’ Video

GoldLink‘s sophomore album Diaspora released in June, but the rapper’s not done releasing visuals for the full-length project. Monday, GoldLink linked up with Ari PenSmith to release the video for the album’s second track “Joke Ting.”

Set in Los Angeles, the video starts with an establishing shot of GoldLink inside a telephone booth on the phone. After ending his call, GoldLink links up with PenSmith and the homies to joyride around town. The viewer’s POV is literally flipped upside down at the 2:20 mark, while the crew sticks up a barbershop. The bizarre video includes GoldLink throwing someone inside a washer machine as well. But don’t fret, GoldLink’s crew leave the barbershop before robbing anyone or firing off any shots, as the video ends with the crew at a bar where a nonchalant GoldLink is consoled by his lady friend

The “Joke Ting” video features a cameo from UK actor Blakie (Top Boy). Before releasing the video for “Joke Ting,” the song impressively appeared on President Barack Obama’s playlist this summer. GoldLink expressed how he felt he, Tyler The Creator, Solange, and Dababy were snubbed by the Grammys last month as well. In March 2020, GoldLink will appear in Puerto Rico to perform Afro Nation.

Diaspora is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.