DMV-area rapper Goldlink caused a firestorm among hip-hop fans on social media when he posted an Instagram addressing his complicated relationship the late Mac Miller. The two rappers were collaborators and friends but their relationship had apparently frayed when Goldlink felt that Miller’s Divine Feminine knocked off his And After That, We Didn’t Talk. In paying tribute to Miller, Goldlink shared some of the messier details of their falling out, prompting fans — and peers like Anderson .Paak — to criticize him for being shady.

During his concert in Hamburg, Germany Wednesday night, Goldlink addressed the backlash against him, acknowledging Mac Miller’s role in advancing his early career and referring to him as his “best friend.” Speaking on their relationship, he said, “Without Mac Miller, there would be no Goldlink,” before insisting he wasn’t worried about opinions online. “You say whatever the f*ck you want… you say it however the f*ck you want it. You don’t have to explain yourself to no-motherf*ckin’-body… we ain’t worried about n****s that we don’t know.”

Regarding the content of his post, he denied that it was an accusation, merely an illustration of how close the two musicians were and regret that they never completely reconciled before Miller’s death in September 2018. “The whole post I that made about Mac Miller was about love and that n****s can actually be brothers,” he said. “It wasn’t about stealing. I never used the word ‘copy.’ I never used the word ‘steal.’ The thing is, Mac Miller wrote all of Divine Feminine. That was a great album. The fact that he made a n**** a cake was one of the most heartwarming sh*its when you’re a young n**** in the game. What rapper makes other rappers cakes?… That’s one of the realest n****s I ever met. So I don’t give a f*ck what nobody say about it.” You can watch the video of the speech from the concert above and read the original post below.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.