DMV-area rapper Goldlink caused a firestorm among hip-hop fans on social media when he posted an Instagram addressing his complicated relationship the late Mac Miller. The two rappers were collaborators and friends but their relationship had apparently frayed when Goldlink felt that Miller’s Divine Feminine knocked off his And After That, We Didn’t Talk. In paying tribute to Miller, Goldlink shared some of the messier details of their falling out, prompting fans — and peers like Anderson .Paak — to criticize him for being shady.
During his concert in Hamburg, Germany Wednesday night, Goldlink addressed the backlash against him, acknowledging Mac Miller’s role in advancing his early career and referring to him as his “best friend.” Speaking on their relationship, he said, “Without Mac Miller, there would be no Goldlink,” before insisting he wasn’t worried about opinions online. “You say whatever the f*ck you want… you say it however the f*ck you want it. You don’t have to explain yourself to no-motherf*ckin’-body… we ain’t worried about n****s that we don’t know.”
Regarding the content of his post, he denied that it was an accusation, merely an illustration of how close the two musicians were and regret that they never completely reconciled before Miller’s death in September 2018. “The whole post I that made about Mac Miller was about love and that n****s can actually be brothers,” he said. “It wasn’t about stealing. I never used the word ‘copy.’ I never used the word ‘steal.’ The thing is, Mac Miller wrote all of Divine Feminine. That was a great album. The fact that he made a n**** a cake was one of the most heartwarming sh*its when you’re a young n**** in the game. What rapper makes other rappers cakes?… That’s one of the realest n****s I ever met. So I don’t give a f*ck what nobody say about it.” You can watch the video of the speech from the concert above and read the original post below.
Mac Miller I’d be lying if I said I was surprised to hear that you died on us. Not because you were necessarily troubled, but because you were special and because of that, you were troubled. At your peak, you were the archetypal rapper all of us wanted to be; which was independent. But also just a kid with really bright eyes about life. I’ll keep it short because I want to continue our conversation for when it’s my time to go. But I think what made you and I special is that we weren’t always on the best terms. So I didn’t always have great things to say about you. When we were on the GO:OD AM tour, I played you my album “and after that we didn’t talk”, and you thought it was absolutely incredible. I released it under the“Soulection” label and the single for my album was called “Unique” ft. Anderson Paak, and that was your favorite song at the time. You loved it so much that you made the entire tour party listen to it, and surprised me with a cake after my set. I always thought you drove yourself insane about your own music. So much that, you would adopt styles as homage to those around you that you loved. That’s where our problem started. Divine Feminine was an actual blueprint of “and after that we didn’t talk”. Your single was called “Dang!” Ft. Anderson Paak…you had Souelction support you on the Divine Feminine tour and when I tried to contact you, about anything at all…you never hit me. A close mutual friend ended up just hittin’ my DJ saying “listen man, we love Link, but we just had to do what we had to do. And Mac said if he needs a verse at anytime, he got him” We are family, you could always call me. Afterwards, we seen each other at Coachella, and you put your head down like an innocent child, but I told you to pick it up and I hugged you like the brother you are to me. You were the first person brave enough to openly say “he’s dope.”, and gave me a platform. That meant more to me than anything else. 3 days before you died, I remember pullin up on you at the crib, walking in the house and seeing the Divine Feminine album plaque on the wall. I was so proud of you and what YOU created for yourself. And I’m forever grateful for that
Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.