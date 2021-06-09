DMV rapper GoldLink returns this week with the lead single from his newly announced album Haram!, which is set for a June 18 release on Squaaash Club/RCA Records. The genre-mixing artist said of the new single “White Walls,” “It’s destructive, it’s ‘wrong,’ it sounds crazy + it’s a pop song. PLAY IT LOUD!” The visualizer for the song features drone shots of GoldLink in an abandoned-looking city, cut with infrared shots that look just like the Predator’s heat vision. This time around, GoldLink goes for a more bass-heavy sound, with a menacing 808 loop backing distorted vocals spitting boastful rhymes.

Haram! will be GoldLink’s first release since the acclaimed Diaspora, which came out in June 2019. It’s a 15-track album with features from Bibi Bourelly, Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, Rich The Kid, and Santigold, and was created as GoldLink lived in Amsterdam and London during the pandemic and its resulting rounds of quarantine. “White Walls” also contains a shot at Sheck Wes, who GoldLink previously called out on “Justine’s Interlude” after singer Justine Skye accused the “Mo Bamba” rapper of abuse.

GoldLink had a relatively quiet 2020 while creating this album, only poking his head out to share the funky “Sorrow, Tears, And Blood” with Dreamville singer Ari Lennox.

Listen to “White Walls” above. Haram! is due 6/18. Pre-save it here.