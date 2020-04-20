Travis Scott Will Be The First Rapper To Perform A Live Concert In ‘Fortnite’

After months of rumors that Travis Scott would make an appearance in the popular game Fortnite, the Houston rapper confirmed just what he has in store. After a skin resembling the rapper leaked online, Travis and his Cactus Jack Records confirmed that they have partnered with Epic Games to give Fortnite‘s first-ever, in-game live concert, The Astronomical experience, on Thursday, April 23 at 7pm EDT.

Ahead of the performance, fans will be able to download exclusive outfits and emotes based on the rapper by completing in-game challenges. By “attending” the concert, players will also receive the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens free. Travis will also debut a new song during the concert, which will be able to purchase on shop.travisscott.com.

With more and more rappers turning to streaming content in the wake of widespread quarantine protocols, Travis’ move may become another go-to avenue for artists looking to supplement lost touring income. With stars like Drake already proven to be fans, it’s easy to imagine a time when in-game concerts become another fixture of our increasingly online-based world.

To accommodate the global demand, the game will host multiple showings of the game for those in other time zones. See below for more information.

4/23- – The Americas @ 7pm EDT

4/24 — EU & ME @ 10am EDT

4/25 — Asia & Oceania @ 12am EDT

4/25 — EU & ME @ 11am EDT

4/25 — The Americas @ 6pm EDT