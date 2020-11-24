Getty Image
Fans Are Mad About Egregious 2021 Grammy Snubs For Harry Styles, Fiona Apple, And Women In Rap

The full list of nominees for the 2021 Grammys was announced starting at noon ET this morning, which means the inevitable criticisms of the list began at approximately 12:01 p.m. ET this morning. One important piece of information to remember during these trying times, though, is the eligibility window: Only works released between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020 are eligible to be nominated at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Even with that in mind, however, there were some head-scratching omissions this year.

The most immediately obvious and profoundly confusing is The Weeknd not earning a single nomination for After Hours, “Blinding Lights,” and other related works. Both the album and single topped the charts (“Blinding Lights” actually just set a longevity record) and were critically beloved. It’s possible The Weeknd didn’t submit any of his work for consideration this year, but if he did, the confusion of fans on Twitter is justified.

Similarly, some people are wondering why Harry Styles’ Fine Line and Fiona Apple’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters, two of the year’s most acclaimed releases, didn’t earn Album Of The Year nods.

Meanwhile, hip-hop heads wondered why women didn’t have a significant presence in the rap categories: Of the 20 works nominated for Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap Song, only two were by women, and they were both the Beyonce remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” On the bright side, though, women dominated the Best Rock Performance category.

Check out some tweets about other snubs below and find the full list of 2021 Grammy nominations here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

