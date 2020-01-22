Yesterday, recently suspended Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan filed a complaint in which she made a number of accusations against the Recording Academy. Among those is that former CEO Neil Portnow is apparently facing rape allegations. Dugan’s complaint read in part, “A foreign recording artist (and member of the academy) had accused Mr. Portnow of raping her following a performance that she gave at Carnegie Hall.”

Now, Portnow has offered a response, and he refutes what Dugan’s complaint says.

Portnow wrote in a statement, “This document is filled with inaccurate, false and outrageous and terribly hurtful claims against me. Here is what is true: The allegations of rape are ludicrous, and untrue. […] An in-depth independent investigation by experienced and highly regarded lawyers was conducted and I was completely exonerated. There was no basis for the allegations and once again I deny them unequivocally.”

Elsewhere in his statement, Portnow denies he was paid a $750,000 salary after stepping down as CEO, and insists that he “will vigorously defend all false claims made against me in this document.”

Read Portnow’s statement below.