4AD
Music

Grimes And Lil Uzi Vert Are Making Plans To Get ‘Brain Chips’ Together

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The friendship between Grimes and Lil Uzi Vert has come a long way. In 2019, Grimes revealed that Uzi once asked to collaborate and then ghosted her. They’ve become friends over Twitter in more recent times, though, and now they’re apparently “making hits” together. Now it looks like they plan on taking thing even further than that, as they seem to be making plans to get “brain chips” together.

Over the weekend, Uzi tweeted, “NEURALINK,” the name of Elon Musk’s startup that says of itself on its website, “We are creating the future of brain interfaces: building devices now that will help people with paralysis and inventing new technologies that will expand our abilities, our community, and our world.”

These “brain interfaces” would likely involve some sort of implant, so Grimes responded to Uzi’s tweet, “Let’s get brain chips.” Uzi seems serious about going through with this, as he replied, “I’m ready when we doing it ?” Grimes responded, “Let’s aim for chips by 2022. it’s experimental surgery but if it succeeds we’ll have the knowledge of the Gods haha.” Uzi then wrapped up the online part of the conversation, “Okay !!! I will call u for more detail.”

All in all, it’s not entirely surprising to see that Uzi has an interest in this sort of body modification considering he just had a pink diamond embedded into his forehead.

Check out the tweets below.

Tags: , ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×