Rappers are always trying to find new ways to flex. While some push their status as trendsetters, others look for ways to show off their wealth that haven’t been done before. From chains to grills to watches to literally getting their teeth replaced with diamonds (and vice versa), rappers can’t help but make ostentatious shows of their perceived riches.

However, Lil Uzi Vert may have found the ultimate way to put his money on display — and it’s so unusual, everyone on Twitter had thoughts about it. Given the expense and apparent physical cost involved, it doesn’t seem like this will become a trend, although anything could happen — every day, it seems like we’re closer to the Capitol from the Hunger Games series. The Philadelphia rapper apparently got a pink diamond embedded in the middle of his forehead like an overly-dedicated Steven Universe cosplayer, and let’s just say he’s getting all the attention such a move warrants.

this is how ima pull up on lil uzi when he gets that diamond on his forehead pic.twitter.com/satDm9mKS1 — 𝓖𝓲𝓸 (@woahgio_) February 3, 2021

lil uzi new lyircs: diamond in my head ,

diamond in my head,

i got a brain freeze — joskue (@simpoftheyear) February 3, 2021

someone said this how lil uzi look now @LILUZIVERT pic.twitter.com/BRIJNKuppg — cloutless (@cloutvis) February 3, 2021

Dude really went from Lil Uzi Vert to Lil Uzi Vision — Junono23 (@Junohuncho) February 3, 2021

Uzi has been known to troll fans pretty hard over the years, so it remains to be seen if he really got a diamond stuck to his forehead (how would that even work, really?). But he’s been getting facial modifications and upending fashion conventions his entire career, so it might not be too far-fetched to accept that he’s really just walking around with $24 million in his face now. The big question that remains now is: Where do we go from here, and what’s the next expensive move rappers will need to make to set themselves apart?

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.