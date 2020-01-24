Griselda Takes Over ‘The Tonight Show’ Stage For A Fiery Performance Of ‘Dr. Birds’

Whether standing on their own feet with their solo efforts or arm-in-arm with their collaborative efforts, Griselda has grown to become a force to be reckoned with. Continuing to ride high on their wave of success, Griselda took their talents to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Dr. Birds,” a standout from their joint album WWCD.

A full circle moments of sorts, the Buffalo-bred trio stood tall and proud on the home state stage to make their late-night TV debut. Emerging onto the stage, Griselda began their performance of “Dr. Birds” as a visual of the track’s inspiration, a restaurant in Buffalo, played behind them. Westside Gunn leads the way with his verse backed by Griselda’s amazing gun adlibs and without a misstep, Conway and Benny The Butcher would follow suit and deliver their own verses.

Before hitting the stage, Conway gave his thoughts on the opportunity to perform for the late-night show. “I watch the show every time I get a chance, and I enjoy the show, and it’s just dope to be a part of that with my music to get me there and be able to represent Buffalo on that platform.”

Press play on the video above to see Griselda take over The Tonight Show stage.