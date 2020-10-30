Guapdad 4000 is equal parts stressed and blessed in his colorful video for “Alpha,” which released today and features some truly hilarious imagery and witty rhymes from the Ferragamo Falcon. The Chris Simmons-directed video is a signature tongue-in-cheek clip from Guapdad, featuring references to import tuner culture and anime, and showing off the rapper’s latest merch, while the James Delgado-produced beat gives him some down-home Bay Area flavor to get off clever bars on.

Guap recently announced that his debut album had been completed during his trip to New York City and fans of his Falcon Fridays drops and wacky “Lil Scammer That Could” video couldn’t be happier. He’s had a busy 2020 building his buzz with tracks like “Hairless Horsemen” and “Orgasm Full Of Pain,” while he cross-branded with features on Deante Hitchcock’s “Deja Vu” and Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag.” He’s made quite the name for himself and looks to complete his coronation soon.

Meanwhile, his hilarious sense of humor is on full display in Uproxx’s new show, React Like You Know, watching Lil Kim’s “Crush On You” video and calling Lil Cease a “50% Mase.” Check it out here.

Watch Guapdad 4000’s “Alpha” video above.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.