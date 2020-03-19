The coronavirus, and the subsequent quarantine that it’s sent most of the country indoors, has pushed many artists to come up with new ways to stay in touch with their fans. Erykah Badu announced a live stream concert series she will host from her bedroom, while Chris Martin of Coldplay teamed up with the World Health Organization for their #TogetherAtHome series. The latest act to showcase his creativity amidst the quarantine is Guapdad 4000, who is launching a new collaborative rap series

In a hilarious video posted to his social media pages earlier Wednesday, Guapdad announced the Rona Raps series, a collaborative rap series that would find him dropping short verses with one of his many talented friends on a weekly basis. He will contact a fellow artist and send them a beat that was chosen by himself or fans. Both artists will record themselves rapping over the beat on camera, and then Guapdad will merge the videos together and share it online. Guapdad also revealed the Rona Raps series will precede his Falcon Fridays series, another weekly series in which he would release new music at the end of each work week.

Hours after the announcment, Guapdad returned with the first installation in the Rona Raps series. Fellow west rapper, Buddy served as the series’ first collaborator, with he and Guapdad dropping some impressive bars over Slum Village’s “Players,” produced by J Dilla. Upon posting his Rona Raps episode with Buddy, Guapdad revealed that next week’s episode would feature Smino.

You can watch the first Rona Raps episode in the video above.