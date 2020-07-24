Back with another song, Guapdad 4000 and his streak of activity and consistency continue. Kicking off the year with his Rona Raps and Falcon Fridays series, the Oakland native would continue to feed fans with content as we all resorted to the comfort of our homes for quarantine. Guapdad regularly shared content with fans, like his guest appearance in the “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” video with Bas, Cozz, Buddy, and Yung Baby Tate. Adding to his recent streak of releases, Guapdad taps Deante Hitchcock for their interestingly-titled track, “Orgasm Full Of Pain.”

The track serves as the two blossoming rappers’ first collaboration together, but Guapdad and Deante both had standout appearances with their contributions to the Revenge Of The Dreamers III album. With their “Orgasm Full Of Pain” release, the track follows a similar format as his “Lil Scammer That Could” collab with Denzel Curry. Taking a verse each, the two rappers details much of their frustrations in rap as well as their personal lives and describe the overwhelming feeling as an “orgasm full of pain.”

“Orgasm Full Of Pain” comes after Guapdad shared his “No Home For The Brave” track which followed his “Lil Scammer That Could” and as for Deante Hitchcock, the Atlanta-bred act shared his debut album Better back in May.

Listen to “Orgasm Full Of Pain” above.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.