Almost four months ago, Guapdad 4000 and Denzel Curry linked up to give fans their second collaboration with “Lil Scammer That Could.” The track landed on Guapdad’s Platinum Falcon Returns EP and followed his and Denzel’s first collaboration, “Izayah,” from Guapdad’s 2019 album, Dior Deposits. The video for “Lil Scammer That Could” was quite the surreal affair, one that depicted Guapdad and Denzel wreaking havoc in a suburban neighborhood. There was even a scene that found the two rappers running over a tied-up police officer with Guapdad portrayed as a train and Denzel as its conductor. Expanding on that scene from the video, the two rappers have debuted a new game that follows a similar concept.

Joining forces once again, Guapdad and Denzel shared their Lil Scammer That Could game on Monday through Instagram. The game presents a Looney Tunes-esque world to fans in which Guapdad and Denzel reprise their roles as train and conductor. Using the train and conductor combo, fans are prompted to eliminate police officers in quite the bloody fashion. Speaking on the new game, Guapdad said the game was a “very ‘Guapdad’ way to call back to both a great song and video but more importantly the state of this country.”

You can try your hand at the Lil Scammer That Could game here.

Guarded 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.