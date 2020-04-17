Guapdad 4000 Continues His Falcon Fridays Series With His New Single, ‘Embezzle’

For the past month, Guapdad 4000 has shown off his consistency thanks to a double-dose of content every week. Kicking off a collaborative rap series between himself and peers in the music industry, Guapdad and friends have shown off their lyrical abilities from a safe distance thanks to Rona Raps, which has seen appearances from Buddy, Denzel Curry, and more. Capping off the week with additional content, Guapdad has shared a new single every Friday as a part of his Falcon Fridays series, on that included the release of “Platinum Falcon.” Showing no signs of slowing down, Guapdad shares both a new single and episode of Rona Raps.

Getting back to his finessing ways, Guapadad 400 calls on Jigga Juice 1000 for their new single, “Embezzle.” On the song, he makes it very clear what his source of income was before rapping, “I don’t sell rock, b*tch, I do fraud, fraud, fraud, fraud, fraud.” Reinforcing Guapdad’s point, Jigga Juice 1000 flaunts his own experience with embezzling, “When it come to the embezzle, know I need a gold medal.”

Paired with the new single, Guapdad also shared the fifth episode of Rona Raps with Joey Badass and Currensy. The video found the trio of rappers spitting over Akon’s “Locked Up” beat on a number of coronavirus topics, including the whereabouts of their stimulus checks, quarantine, and the day they are finally able to go outside.

Press play on “Embezzle” and the last episode of Rona Raps in the videos above.

Currensy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.