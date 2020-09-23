Guapdad 4000‘s name has been the subject of confusion and conversation among hip-hop fans since he started accumulating attention for his music after releasing Scamboy Color in 2017. While he’s got an explanation for it — it was Kehlani who inspired the name, based on his AIM Messenger handle — fans can’t help theorizing how he settled on 4000. One fan’s theory even drew the attention of the man himself, earning an “automatic W” and a free merch bundle for their (frankly insane) level of effort.

Settling on the “simplest” solution, the fan posited that there must have been a Guapdad 1, 2, 3, and so on before Guapdad 4000, and then began counting — then wrote out an entire thread of every Guapdad number all the way up to 4000. Guapdad, who regularly searches his name for trolls to troll back, found the tweet and expressed his approval, telling the fan to “DM ME YOUR ADDY” so he could “SEND YOU FREE MERCH.”

AUTOMATIC W DM ME YOUR ADDY ILL SEND YOU FREE MERCH https://t.co/EsMbXPzWLo — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) September 23, 2020

Guapdad 3978

Guapdad 3979

Guapdad 3980

Guapdad 3981

Guapdad 3982

Guapdad 3983

Guapdad 3984

Guapdad 3985

Guapdad 3986

Guapdad 3987

Guapdad 3988

Guapdad 3989

Guapdad 3990

Guapdad 3991

Guapdad 3992

Guapdad 3993

Guapdad 3994

Guapdad 3995

Guapdad 3996

Guapdad 3997

Guapdad 3998 — $mile (@secret_hendy) September 22, 2020

bruh u fr typed all this out😭😭 — Weezy 🛡 (@Weezys_Fs) September 23, 2020

yessir 💀💀💀

Idk how to code but people have been saying this shit is easy and bro I wish I didn’t spend as much time as I did now pic.twitter.com/Gzpw5f3sCw — $mile (@secret_hendy) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the man himself has been on a break after releasing a string of weekly tracks in his Falcon Fridays series and compiling them as The Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1 and Platinum Falcon Returns.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.