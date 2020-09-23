Getty Image
Guapdad 4000 Approves Of A Fan’s Tweet Counting All The Guapdads Before Him

Guapdad 4000‘s name has been the subject of confusion and conversation among hip-hop fans since he started accumulating attention for his music after releasing Scamboy Color in 2017. While he’s got an explanation for it — it was Kehlani who inspired the name, based on his AIM Messenger handle — fans can’t help theorizing how he settled on 4000. One fan’s theory even drew the attention of the man himself, earning an “automatic W” and a free merch bundle for their (frankly insane) level of effort.

Settling on the “simplest” solution, the fan posited that there must have been a Guapdad 1, 2, 3, and so on before Guapdad 4000, and then began counting — then wrote out an entire thread of every Guapdad number all the way up to 4000. Guapdad, who regularly searches his name for trolls to troll back, found the tweet and expressed his approval, telling the fan to “DM ME YOUR ADDY” so he could “SEND YOU FREE MERCH.”

Meanwhile, the man himself has been on a break after releasing a string of weekly tracks in his Falcon Fridays series and compiling them as The Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1 and Platinum Falcon Returns.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

