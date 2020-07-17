Last year was already a very strong year for Guapdad 4000. Coming off a few strong features, the Oakland rapper released his debut album, Dior Deposits, and made a plethora of appearances of Dreamville’s star-studded compilation album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Bringing that same energy into 2020, Guapdad has been a force moving full-steam ahead. Sharing over ten episodes of his Rona Raps series, one that finds him dropping joint freestyles with his fellow rap peers, he also dropped his Platinum Falcon Tapes Vol. 1. Back with more content for fans, Guapdad returns with a new single.

A solo release this time around, Guapdad drops “No Home For The Brave.” The easygoing track finds him in a reflective light as he points out the dangers in the world and the constant reminders of its existence as he sings, “I say ‘Be careful’ not ‘Be safe,’ because they break / Land ain’t free, ain’t no home for the brave.” Guapdad also reminds listeners that his bars are in tip-top shape thanks to a pair of verse that are laced with punchlines and metaphors.

The track arrives after Guapdad and Denzel Curry joined forces for their “Lil Scammer That Could” single. Welcoming Curry into his world, the two rappers paired the single with a surreal video that included human plants and a Thomas The Tank Engine-style train. Also, check out Guapdad’s recent performance of “Greedy” for UPROXX Sessions.

Listen to “No Home For The Brave” in the video above.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.