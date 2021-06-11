Guapdad 4000 And Rick Ross’s ‘How Many’ Remix Video Is Filled With Bel Aire And Beauties

For my money, one of the best albums of 2021 so far is Guapdad 4000’s Illmind-produced, autobiographical 1176 on which the Bay Area rapper exorcises the demons of his youth and cleverly flips an Alice Deejay sample to reflect on his life of crime on “How Many.” Today, Guapdad dropped the deluxe version of 1176, revealing the big-name guest who was initially left off the tracklist: Rick Ross, who appears on the “How Many” remix.

That’s not where the connection stops, by any means. After the deluxe version’s release, Guapdad shared the video for “How Many (Remix),” which sees the two rappers throwing a private house party with a bevy of beauties bouncing their booties and bottles of Ross’s Bel Aire champagne providing the refreshments. There’s also a fun bit where the emblem on a Rolls Royce Phantom slides out of its concealed compartment, only instead of a little angel, it’s a tiny Rick Ross.

Aside from sober reminders of Guapdad’s rough and tumble upbringing 1176 also found the rapper celebrating his Filipino roots with the tender “Chicken Adobo,” which has since become something of an anthem.

Watch Guapdad 4000 and Rick Ross’s “How Many (Remix)” video above.

1176 Deluxe Edition is out now via PARADISE RISING/88rising Records/12Tone Music. Get it here.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.