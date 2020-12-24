Prior to 2020, Guapdad 4000 was undoubtedly a big name, especially after his debut, Dior Deposits, and his string of impressive guest features on Dreamville’s compilation album Revenge Of The Dreamers III. This year, the Oakland native kept it up with a pair of EPs, Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1 and Platinum Falcom Returns, plus a number of strong collabs. Now, Guapdad brings his year to an end by standing beside a fellow Bay legend in a new music video.

Guapdad recently joined Too Short and Rayven for their video for “Oaklandish,” where the trio reps The Bay to the fullest. Bringing their talents to the Oakland streets, the three artists deliver verses that emphasize their love for their hometown, all while warning them to respect the city or face the consequences. Guapdad’s verse is easily the standout on the song, backed by comical punchlines like “Said I’m flyin’ with the stick again / This Harry Potter brother got the wand slitherin.'”

The track appears on Too Short and E-40’s double-disc album Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions, which dropped prior to the rappers’ thrilling Verzuz battle, which found them presenting The Bay and all it has to offer to the more than 800,000 viewers that tuned in.

You can watch the “Oaklandish” video above.

Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions is out now via Trunk Productions/Heavy On The Grind/3T/EMPIRE. Get it here.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.